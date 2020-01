Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 80-68 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes were led by C.J. walker, who scored 18 points. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points for the Huskers, who have lost two straight.

Nebraska dropped to 7-10 on the season and 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Nebraska's next game is this Saturday, when they host Indiana in Lincoln at 6:00pm.