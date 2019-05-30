OSCA's Celebrates Omaha Sports Awards

The first annual Omaha Sports Commission Awards called the "OSCA's" was presented on Thursday night at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The Male Athlete of the Year award went to former Creighton Prep and North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick.

The Female Athlete of the Year award was given to Creighton volleyball All-American Jaali Winters.

The Coach of the Year award went to UNO head basketball coach Derrin Hansen.

The Team of the Year award was given to the undefeated Omaha Burke football team.

The sports moment of the year award went to Terence Crawford's WBO title fight in October.

The Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year award was given to former Omaha World-Herald Sportswriter Lee Barfknecht.

Harley Schrager was presented the Jack Lewis Sportsperson of the Year award.

Here is the 2019 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame:

Angee Henry won three all-class track and field gold medals during her high school career at Bellevue West, and was a member of the 1995 USA Junior World Team. During her career at the University of Nebraska she won five Big Eight/Big 12 titles and was a 10-time All-American. She won the 1996 NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles and competed in the long jump finals at the 1996 Olympic Trials.

Andre Woolridge led Omaha Benson to the 1992 Class A state basketball championship, scoring 50 points in the title game. He still holds the Class A scoring record of 1,911 points. After one year at the University of Nebraska, he transferred to Iowa and was a three-year starter. In 1997 he became the first player to lead the Big Ten in scoring and assists, earning third-team All-American honors. He finished his career playing professional ball overseas.

Brad Hildebrandt started the wrestling program at Omaha Skutt in 1993 and over the next 22 years his teams won 17 Class B wrestling titles, including 13 in a row plus three dual team championships. His coaching helped produce 63 state wrestling champions and more than 100 medal winners. He was named the Omaha World-Herald coach of the year in 2005.

The 1989 Millard South boys basketball team turned in one of the most dominant seasons in the history of Nebraska high school basketball, completing the year with a 25-0 record. The season ended when Millard South scored a basket with three seconds left to win the Class A state championship. They became the first Class A undefeated team since 1960 and was one of five state championships Millard South won under head coach Larry Ribble

