Nebraska's Top Recruit is Impressive in Fall Camp

Nebraska's number one recruit was Wan'Dale Robinson. The freshman wide receiver from Kentucky has been impressive in Fall Camp. Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters has some good things to say about the Husker newcomer.

Walters said Robinson he has taken care of his body throughout the summer.

“He’s (Robinson) looked good,” Walters said. “He’s staying healthy, that was the key in spring, he was nicked up a little bit, so he’s doing a good job of taking care of his body. He did a good job in the summer taking care of his body. He’s everything that we hoped for. He keeps getting better, he makes plays as a receiver, he is making plays as a running back. That dual threat option is going to cause challenges for opposing defenses.”

Robinson was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky. Robinson also played in the Army All-American game and was one of the five finalists for the National Player of the Year award.

