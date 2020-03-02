Nebraska's JD Spielman Out for Spring Practice

Nebraska's JD Spielman is out for spring practice and has gone back to his home in Minneapolis. The senior wide receiver is dealing with a health matter.

The University of Nebraska issued a statement on Monday:

“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support. We anticipate JD returning to the team in time for summer conditioning.”

Spielman led the Huskers with 49 receptions last season. He also scored five touchdowns.

Nebraska's spring practice begins on March 9th.