Nebraska's Dedrick Mills Ready for Debut

Dedrick Mills is ready to make an immediate impact at running back. The transfer from Garden City Community College has worked hard in fall camp to share the number spot on the depth chart with Maurice Washington.

Dedrick Mills

Mills said: "I showed them my hard work. I sweat so hard every day as y'all know, I go through at least two or three towels each day, two big towels and two small towels so you can see all the work through all the sweating I do during practice."

Mills spent his freshman season at Georgia Tech in 2016, where he was the team's leading rusher and averaged over 5 yards a carry.

Mills said: "At Georgia Tech it didn't work out that great and then on to junior college It took a lot of hard work and dedication and a lot of praying and a lot of support from family and people in the community and people from back home to get back to where I'm supposed to be."

Mills is anxious to go in the tunnel walk and make his debut in Memorial Stadium.

Mills said: "Oh man, I don't even know that feeling right now. I'm just too excited right now before the game has even started. I've been going to practice every day like it's a game and I feel like it's going to be crazy. I won't know what to do, just that I need to play the game."