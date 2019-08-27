Nebraska's Big Blackshirt: Darrion Daniels

The Husker to watch on defense in the season opener is Darrion Daniels. Number 79 will be easy to spot. The noseguard could be a difference maker for the Blackshirts.

Daniels is the big man in the middle for the Huskers. But the 6'4 340 pound noseguard has also become a leader. Daniels was elected a co-captain after transferring from Oklahoma State last January to join his younger brother Darrion.

Daniels said: "It was beyond my imagination. It was nothing I expected, and it was nothing I felt I was prepared for. Well I was prepared for, but it was nothing I was...it was a shocker to me how fast everything has came and how respected I've been."

Daniels was a key player for Oklahoma State. In his junior season he played in ten games and had 26 tackles with five tackles for losses.

Daniels's teammates have recognized his talents.

Linebacker Mohamed Barry said: "Since the first day he came he worked. He didn't just talk, he worked he was in the gym, to me he was proving to everyone I am a senior I was starting at Oklahoma State it was going to be my job he came here to prove something you know."

Quarterback Adrian Martinez said: "In spring ball you could just tell there was a different feel, and I think he's a huge part of that confidence that the defense has gained. They respect him a lot and there's a reason. He always brings it. He's a great vocal leader and he's a good football player."

Daniels is ready for the season opener and ready to give the defense an identity. Daniels said: "What do I hope the defenses' identity will be? The Blackshirts. Like that's our identity, you know hold that standard and to just fight to the end, take possessions, fight you know young and old."