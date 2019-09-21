Nebraska vs. Illinois at 7 p.m. - Join the Husker Live Blog

Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play on Saturday night with the Huskers traveling to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Both teams arrive at this one with 2-1 records. The Huskers coming off a 44-8 win over Northern Illinois and the Illini looking to bounce back from a 34-31 loss to Eastern Michigan.

Nebraska will be looking to become the sixth college football program to win 900 games on Saturday night.

Here comes Illinois.

KICKOFF: 7:00 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: Watch the game on BTN or listen on the Husker Radio Network.

PREVIEW: Coach Frost's Thursday update.

LIVEBLOG: Get real-time updates below as the game unfolds.

