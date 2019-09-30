The Big Ten Conference has announced the kickoff time for the Nebraska at Minnesota game on Saturday/October 12th. The kickoff will be at 6:30p.m. The game will be televised on either Fox Sports 1 or the Big Ten Network.
The network will be determined following this Saturday's games.
Nebraska at Minnesota Kickoff at 6:30p.m.
By Ross Jernstrom |
Posted: Mon 10:40 AM, Sep 30, 2019 |
Updated: Mon 10:49 AM, Sep 30, 2019
