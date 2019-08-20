Nebraska and adidas unveil Husker alternative uniforms

The University of Nebraska and adidas today unveiled the new Husker Chrome alternate football uniform, which will be worn Saturday, September 24th at Northwestern. Developed in collaboration with the University of Nebraska athletic department, and inspired by the city of Lincoln, Nebraska, also known as the “Star City,” the new Husker Chrome alternate uniform blends crisp, modernized design with a tribute to Nebraska’s clean, classic signature look.

The special edition uniform is centered around a pristine white colorway with metallic accents to create a bold alternate look for the Cornhuskers. The modernized style features metallic red numbering with metallic chrome outlining on the jersey and is accented with metallic chrome stripes on both the jersey and the pants. Additional detailing includes an oversized, metallic red bold “N” logo that seamlessly aligns with the pant stripes.

As a tribute to the traditional aesthetic of the Cornhuskers football program, the helmet features a metallic red “N” logo on the sides and is accented with player numbers featured in metallic red and metallic chrome outlining on the back of the helmet, showcasing the Star City’s ability to shine.

The new Primeknit Husker Chrome alternative uniform is at the forefront of design and innovation, providing players the perfect blend of style and technology for elite performance. Made with a cutting-edge, proprietary yarn blend that increases durability and abrasion resistance, Primeknit is the premier compression uniform system, featuring the latest generation of adidas TECHFIT technology. Primeknit helps keep players cool and increases range of motion, giving athletes an unrivaled level of comfort and allowing them to perform at their highest levels. The jersey's padlock system secures tension over the shoulder pads, while the bodymap fit adheres to the player, making it difficult for opponents to grab, hold or tackle.

The Husker Chrome theme continues on the TECHFIT baselayer with a traditional bold “N” logo prominently feature on the chest and sitting atop a gray liquid crystal, metallic chrome pattern. Additionally, the theme carries onto the adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves, featuring an oversized graphic of the red “N” logo atop gray liquid crystal chrome pattern. The adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves feature 4-way stretch mesh for compression fit and GripTack for consistent control in all weather conditions.