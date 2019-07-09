Nebraska Places Softball Coach on Administrative Leave

Nebraska Softball Head Coach Rhonda Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to University of Nebraska Athletics. It appears a concern or concerns have been raised by one or more student athletes.

After 27 seasons, Huskers softball coach Rhonda Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

The University of Nebraska released the following statement:

“We take seriously any concerns raised regarding our student athletes. As part of our due diligence, Coach Revelle has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of a review. With this being a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment until the review is complete.”

Revelle has been coaching the Cornhuskers since 1992. Over the course of 27 seasons, she's led the team to 989 wins, 20 NCAA Tournament berths, 15 top-20 finishes, and three trips to the Women's College World Series.

Her career record at Nebraska is 989-568. In 2010, Revelle was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.