Nebraska Huskers 2019 Game Day guide: What you need to know

Husker football fans are up for Saturday morning's season opener against Southern Alabama. Here's what you need to know to watch and go:

WHEN & WHERE: Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

WATCH & LISTEN: The game will be carried live on the Learfield/IMG Husker Sports Network and on ESPN.

WHO'S BENCHED: Andre Hunt & Katerian LeGrone | Regarding Maurice Washington, Frost on Thursday would only say that a decision would made "before kickoff."

Parking & transportation

Most parking lots on City Campus are reserved for those who have paid reservations on game days. Most lots surrounding the stadium have been converted to reserved stalls, with patrons assigned to specific numbered stalls. Paid public parking on City Campus is available at $25 per stall.

Campus parking lots will open at:

6 a.m. for morning and afternoon games (kickoff scheduled before 6 p.m.)

11 a.m. for evening games (kickoff at 6 p.m. or later)

Faculty and staff permit parking areas — including reserved, non-reserved and garages — are reassigned on home football game days. Parking areas close at 10 p.m. the night before a home game, and any vehicles parked in violation of campus rules can be ticketed and towed. Vehicles with faculty and staff permits may park in these areas on game days: the surface lots at 16th and X streets (east side of 16th Street near the Boathouse) and 1700 Y St.; the perimeter lot at 15th and Court streets; and the Devaney Sports Center lots at 16th and Court streets.

HAYMARKET PARKING: Haymarket Park lots will open at: 6 a.m. for morning games (kickoff scheduled at 11 a.m)

8 a.m. for all other kickoff times

HANDICAPPED PARKING: > Parking for people with disabilities is available for $25 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in the Lot 9 parking garage at the corner of Salt Creek Roadway and North 14th Street. Contact the athletics ticket office at 402-472-3111 for pre-purchase opportunities.

Lot 9 has a free cart-shuttle service to the stadium for mobility-impaired guests. This shuttle is radio-equipped and will run to and from the stadium before the game and beginning at the start of the fourth quarter. Charter and shuttle-bus parking is available on W Street between 14th and 16th streets.

BIKE VALET: A free bike valet service will be provided at Cook Pavilion by Campus Recreation.

RIDE-SHARE DROP-OFF: Fan drop-off attempts around the stadium are prohibited. Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-offs and pickups will be at 14th and Vine streets.

CLOSED ROADS: Stadium Drive, the street on the west side of the stadium from T to V street, will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on game days. Access to Lots 1, 3, 4 and 6 are via T Street. No vehicles will have access to the southbound Ninth Street roundabout pre- and postgame.

Big Red Express service begins two hours before kickoff. The last bus leaves lots 45 minutes before kickoff. Buses return immediately after the game.

WHERE: Stadium unloading and loading location is on “R” Street, between 12th and 14th streets. Fans be picked up at various locations around Lincoln, including Gateway Mall, Holmes Lake,

COST: The cost is $5 each way or $10 round trip; exact change is required. Season passes are available for $60.



Text "Token" to 41411 to download the app to purchase your Big Red Express tickets using your smartphone.

Admission information

Memorial Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to enter the gate printed on their ticket for easiest access to their seat location but may use any gate that is open. Please note that gates 1, 6, 8, 18, 19 and 21 will close shortly after kickoff.

Mobile tickets will be accepted; tickets can be stored on mobile devices and scanned at the gates.

Tickets will be scanned at all gates for entry and re-entry, with no entry allowed after the start of the fourth quarter. If a gate is closed, fans are advised to use the next open gate to get into the stadium.

Guests who don't have a bag can use the express entry lanes at Gates 2, 4, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20.

TICKET OFFICE HOURS The office will be open four hours ahead of kickoff except for morning games, when the office will open at 8 a.m. [ TICKET INFO ]

Nebraska has a clear-bag policy for all ticketed sporting events. Each attendee can enter with one clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

Small clutches no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap — can be taken into the stadium along with one of the clear bags. All other purses and bags are prohibited.

Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs. Medical bags or equipment can be inspected and tagged at Gates 11, 15 and 16A and at premium-level lobbies. Contact the Nebraska Athletic Event Management Office or call 402-472-1003 with concerns or questions.

FOOD & DRINK Food and beverages from approved game-day vendors selling on university grounds are allowed inside the stadium. All other outside food and beverages are prohibited. Certain situations may arise (e.g., extreme heat) that initiate exceptions to this policy. The university and the athletic department will communicate to the public if exceptions will be made.

Alcoholic beverages of any type are not allowed in the stadium. In addition, consumption of alcohol is prohibited in city and university parking lots and property.

Empty plastic water bottles are permitted but may be inspected.

INSPECTION: Fans should be prepared for visual inspection upon entry, which may require they open coats and sweatshirts. Guests can carry personal items in their pockets or jackets. These include keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets and credit cards.

CAMERAS: Camera use is permitted, but the use of selfie sticks inside Memorial Stadium is prohibited and may result in confiscation of the device if seen used.

BLANKETS: Attendees also may bring blankets into the stadium by carrying them over a shoulder or arm.

UMBRELLAS: Fans are also reminded that open umbrellas are not allowed inside Memorial Stadium.

TOBACCO: The University of Nebraska is a tobacco-free campus.

CHAIRBACKS: Outside chairbacks are not allowed in Memorial Stadium. Fans can rent one for $5 apiece.



Need help?

If you see something, say something. Contact the nearest police officer or event staff member, orfor fan assistance. Texts are received by Stadium Operations, and a response will be initiated.

CAPTIONING: Play calls, player information, referee announcements, emergency messages, and promotions will be available on the ribbon boards on the facades of the east and west balconies.

