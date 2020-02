The Nebraska Golf Show featured the The Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the U.S. Senior Open champion. The trophy will be on display at the Nebraska Golf Show, held at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

The U.S. Senior Open Championship will be contested at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club on July 8-11, 2021. Omaha Country Club last hosted the U.S. Senior Open in 2013 when Kenny Perry won the championship.