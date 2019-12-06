The Nebraska Volleyball team breezed through their opening round match of the NCAA Tournament. The 5th-seeded Huskers swept Ball State 25-13, 25-18, and 25-10. Nebraska raised its record to 26-4 on the season.
Nebraska will face Missouri in the next round on Saturday night at 7:00pm.
Nebraska Dominates Ball State 3-0
By 6 Sports |
Posted: Fri 8:25 PM, Dec 06, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 8:34 PM, Dec 06, 2019
