Nebraska Dominates Ball State 3-0

Updated: Fri 8:34 PM, Dec 06, 2019

The Nebraska Volleyball team breezed through their opening round match of the NCAA Tournament. The 5th-seeded Huskers swept Ball State 25-13, 25-18, and 25-10. Nebraska raised its record to 26-4 on the season.
Nebraska will face Missouri in the next round on Saturday night at 7:00pm.

 