Nebraska defeats South Alabama 35-21 in opener

Nebraska's season opener was much closer than expected. The Huskers got a strong performance from their special teams and defense in the second half to win the game over South Alabama.

Nebraska scored on their opening drive of the game. The Huskers marched 81 yards on 9 plays. The big play was a 42-yard pass from Adrian Martinez to tight end Jack Stoll. Then junior college transfer running back Derick Mills scored on a 1-yard run to give Nebraska a 7-0 lead with 12:19 left in the 1st quarter.

But South Alabama answered in the first quarter. After a short punt by Nebraska, the Jaguars drove 41 yards in 9 plays. Quarterback Cephus Johnson scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game up at 7-all with 5:32 left in the 1st quarter.

Nebraska took the lead early in the 2nd quarter, when the Huskers drove 42 yards in 12 plays. After a pass interference call in the end zone, Nebraska got the ball at the one yard line. Mills scored his second touchdown of the game from one yard out. Nebraska took the lead 14-7 with 9:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

Nebraska drove downfield in the final minutes of the fist half, but could not get on the scoreboard. Freshman Dylan Jorgensen missed a field goal. Nebraska led 14-7 at halftime.

Nebraska broke out to a big lead in the third quarter with special teams and defense. Nebraska safety Eric Lee Jr. picked off a pass along the sidelines and raced 38 yards for a touchdown. The Huskers led 21-7.

A few minutes later, South Alabama punted away to Nebraska. J.D. Spielman took the punt on his own 34 yard line and found an opening down the sidelines and went 76 yards for a touchdown. The Huskers opened up a 28-7 lead.

But South Alabama did not give up. Cephus Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes to pull within seven points. Nebraska still led 28-21 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Then the Nebraska defense came up with another touchdown. Cam Taylor hit the quarterback and forced a fumble in the end zone. Alex Davis recovered the ball for a touchdown. Nebraska led 35-21 with 14 minutes left in the game.

The Huskers play at Colorado next Saturday.