Nebraska Baseball Coach Darin Erstad resigns

Nebraska Head Baseball Coach Darin Erstad announced Monday afternoon that he has resigned from his position.

Erstad guided the Husker program for the past eight seasons, leading the Huskers to a Big Ten Championship and four NCAA Regional appearances, according to a statement from the Nebraska University Athletics Department.

“I have made the extremely difficult decision to step away from coaching,” Erstad said. “I love this team. I love our staff and I love Nebraska. The bottom line is I do not want to miss seeing our kids grow up. I want to thank our administration and academic staff for all of their support over the last eight years. GBR forever.”

Erstad took over the Nebraska program in June 2011, ending with a record of 267-193-1. His 2017 team won the Big Ten regular-season title, and he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for his leadership.

Four of his eight teams finished second or better in the conference, and his teams reached the Big Ten tournament championship game in 2013, 2014, and 2019. Nebraska also qualified for NCAA Regional play in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Erstad was the right individual to lead the Huskers baseball program, said Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, who also noted he understands Erstad’s choice to spend more time with his family.

“Darin earned the right to lead this baseball program well into the future, and I was hopeful that would be the case,” Moos said. “Darin loved the opportunity to represent Nebraska every day and did an outstanding job. He’s a Nebraska guy who loves this program and is a proven winner. With all that said, I respect and admire that Darin’s priority now is to spend more time with his family as his children grow up.”

