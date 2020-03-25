NSAA Suspends Spring Sports Until May 1st

High School Sports in Nebraska is on hold until May 1st, 2020. The Nebraska School Activities Association says all practices and competitions are suspended during this period.

NSAA Director Jay Bellar issued this statement on Wednesday:

"All NSAA activity practices and competitions are suspended through May 1st. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.The NSAA encourages all member schools to follow CDC local, state and federal health department recommendations."

The District and State Championships are scheduled in May.

