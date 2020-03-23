More Calls for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponement

Add USA Gymnastics to the country's growing list of sports entities calling for a postponement to the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic flag / Photo: International Olympic Committee / (MGN)

The organization says a majority of senior national team members have indicated in an anonymous survey that they were in favor of the games being pushed back from its scheduled July opening. USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says the organization would not specify how long of a delay it is asking for but added that most respondents were pushing for a year.

USA Swimming and USA Track and Field also have called for a postponement to the games.

The International Olympics Committee is considering postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Longtime IOC member Craig Reedie told The Associated Press that everyone can see where things are headed, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading and Olympic hopefuls around the world unable to train. IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today that he expects the Olympics will be postponed. Pound told the paper he expects the IOC to announce its next steps soon.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. And Germany now says it wants the games postponed until next year at the earliest. The president of the Norwegian Olympic Committee is recommending that athletes from the country not be sent to the Tokyo Games if they take place as scheduled.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.

MeanwhilAdd USA Gymnastics to the country's growing list of sports entities calling for a postponement to the Tokyo Olympics.

The organization says a majority of senior national team members have indicated in an anonymous survey that they were in favor of the games being pushed back from its scheduled July opening. USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says the organization would not specify how long of a delay it is asking for but added that most respondents were pushing for a year.

USA Swimming and USA Track and Field also have called for a postponement to the games.

The International Olympics Committee is considering postponing the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Longtime IOC member Craig Reedie told The Associated Press that everyone can see where things are headed, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading and Olympic hopefuls around the world unable to train. IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today that he expects the Olympics will be postponed. Pound told the paper he expects the IOC to announce its next steps soon.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. And Germany now says it wants the games postponed until next year at the earliest. The president of the Norwegian Olympic Committee is recommending that athletes from the country not be sent to the Tokyo Games if they take place as scheduled.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.

Meanwhile, a group representing track and field athletes has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Athletics Association's statement comes a day after the International Olympic Committee set itself a four-week deadline to decide on a delay.

A group representing track and field athletes has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Athletics Association's statement comes a day after the International Olympic Committee set itself a four-week deadline to decide on a delay.