Moos optimistic about fan attendance at Memorial Stadium in 2020

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is optimistic fans will be in attendance when the Huskers play at Memorial Stadium in 2020. Moos says conversations are ongoing about the health and well-being of fans, student-athletes and coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(There is a) Good chance it could be football as we remember," Moos said during his monthly appearance on "Sports Nightly," a University of Nebraska radio show. "I'm hopeful, but not quite sure."

Moos referenced a number of factors regarding upcoming season, such as delaying the opening game, condensing the season, and adjusting practice schedules. Moos says the Huskers will continue to lean on the guidance and expertise of government and local health officials. He understands a reduced crowd is possible in 2020, but there are currently no such plans. Iowa State, on Monday, announced it will cap its stadium at 30,000 for home games.

"The sell-out streak is alive and well," Moos said. "If we are told we can only have 30,000 in Memorial Stadium and we get 30,000… that’s a sell-out.”

