The Creighton Volleyball team lost a heartbreaker in Minneapolis. Minnesota beat the Bluejays 3-2 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota won the match 25-13, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, and 15-10 .

The Jays had two match points in the 4th set and could not come away with the win.

Creighton finished with a 25-6 record.