Millard West Duo Reads to Elementary Students

Millard West enters the opening round of the state high school football playoffs as the number one seed in Class A and undefeated at 9-0.

The Wildcats are led by quarterback Tristan Gomes. One of his favorites receivers is Dalys Beanum. The Millard West duo have teamed up for six touchdowns this season.

Millard West Duo reads to students.

Gomes said: "Alright Sheep trick or treating". Recently the Wildcat teammates returned to elementary school in Millard, where they read books to students. This visit was a homecoming for Tristan, who was back in the same Kindergarten room, that he attended at Willowdale elementary school.

Tristan said: "Oh it was super cool I remember when I was here everything felt so much bigger I get here now I feel like a giant it was just super cool seeing some old teachers and realizing I was once in their shoes."

Dalys read some Halloween books and talked about the importance of education. Dalys said: "School will prepare you for life in the long run and prepare for all the things you will face I think school is your biggest priority."

Both players are headed to college on scholarships. Tristan will play baseball at Cal-State Fullerton and Dalys will attend South Dakota State to play football. They are both focused on the state playoffs and winning a championship.

Tristan said: " I think its just a great group of guys we have a lot of team chemistry and everyone just gets along really well, I have got to give it our defense, they make the offense's job a lot easier and the coaches just prepare well every week."

The Kindergarten students also had present for Dalys, since it was his birthday.

"Happy birthday to you--cha cha cha, oh la la, we love you! Thank you guys thank you."