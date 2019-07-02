Millard North's Raegan Bender Eyes World Championship in Europe

Raegan Bender will be a senior this year at Millard North High School.

The 17-year-old has had quite the Summer. Last week she qualified for the USA Archery World Youth Team where she will compete at the World Championships in August.

There are 24 athletes on the USA Team, 12 are Recurve shooters and the other 12 are Compound shooters, like Raegan. The World Championship in Madrid, Spain is the highest level of competition that the Mustang can compete at for her age group. She practices for two hours everyday and is also a certified level one coach at Full Draw Archery in Omaha.