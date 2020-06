This was the year of the Mustangs. Millard North High School swept the Boys and Girls Divisions of the NSAA Cup this year in Class A. The Millard North Boys edged out Westside by 10 points for the award. The Millard North Girls outscored Lincoln Pius X by 15 points.

Lincoln Southwest won the overall award for the NSAA Cup. Omaha Skutt took Class B, Grand Island Central Catholic in Class C, and Bancroft Rosalie in Class D,