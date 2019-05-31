Michigan Downs Creighton 6-0 in NCAA Regional

The Creighton Baseball team suffered a 6-0 setback to Michigan in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament at the Corvallis Regional on Friday, May 31.

The loss moved Creighton to 38-12 on the season, while Michigan climbed to 42-18.

After a scoreless first for both teams, Michigan took a 2-0 lead in the second as Christian Bullock connected on his second home run of the season. Bullock put the first pitch of a two-out at-bat over the right field wall.

The Wolverines added to their advantage in the third on a single a walk and back-to-back fly outs, with the final one from Jack Blomgren serving as a sac fly. Solo home runs from Jordan Nwogu and Jimmy Kerr in the fifth and sixth frames extended Creighton's deficit to 5-0.

Michigan starter Karl Kauffmann was very tough on the mound, keeping Creighton off balance into the ninth inning. Five of the Bluejays' six hits came with two outs, while six different Creighton hitters finished the game with a single.

Kauffman gave way to the bullpen with two down in the ninth, after tossing 123 pitches. Kauffmann earned the win (9-6), allowing six hits in 8.2. Creighton starter Mitch Ragan pitched well, but struggled to get his secondary stuff over. As a result suffered the loss (8-3), allowing five runs on six hits in six innings of work.

Creighton will be back in action on Saturday, June 1 as the Bluejays face either Cincinnati or Oregon State in an elimination game at 3:00 pm (CT).