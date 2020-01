Millard North, Millard South, Westside, and Papillion-LaVista advanced to the semi-finals of the Metro Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the Ralston Arena.

One of the best performances was by Millard North's Nicole Avila-Ambrosi. The senior led the Mustangs with 25 points. The defending state champs will face the number one seed Millard South at 3:30 on Thursday.