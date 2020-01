The UNO Hockey team upset top-ranked North Dakota 6-3 on Friday night in Grand Forks. It was the first loss for the Fighting Hawks on their home ice.

The Mavs took the lead 2-1 after the first period and added two more goals in the second period to go up 4-2. UNO added two more goals in the final minutes to seal the win.

UNO raised its record to 9-9-3 on the season. The mavericks improved to

3-5-1 in the NCHC.