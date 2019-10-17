Maurice Washington's case delayed until Dec. 12

The California case involving Nebraska Running Back Maurice Washington has been delayed again. Washington's preliminary setting hearing is continued to Thursday, Dec. 12.

Washington is facing charges under California's "revenge porn" laws.

Washington has been accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend's reported sexual assault with a threatening message attached. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.

The spokesman for the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Benjamin Rada told WOWT that Washington's preliminary setting hearing has been continued to Dec. 12.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said Washington will play until his legal case has been resolved.