Matt Walrdron Lone Husker Drafted

Nebraska senior right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft on Wednesday.

Waldron, an Omaha, Neb., native, was the 550th overall pick in the 2019 draft. This season, he ranks second nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.29), behind only Elon’s George Kirby (17.83).

Waldron finished his four-year Husker career ranked in the program’s top 10 in several categories, including career wins (tied for eighth, 21), games started (tied for fifth, 43), innings pitched (third, 300.1) and strikeouts (fourth, 253).

Waldron led the 2019 Husker pitching staff in ERA (3.05), strikeouts (93) and innings pitched (100.1), while tying for second in wins (6). He made 16 appearances this season, which included 14 starts, and recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in the final game of his Husker career on June 1 against No. 9 Oklahoma State. Waldron went 7.0 innings or more on nine occasions in 2019, including a complete game against Michigan State on March 22.