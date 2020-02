Jalen Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Eric Ayala scored 16 and No. 9 Maryland edged Nebraska 72-70 to extend its winning streak to seven games and remain alone atop the Big Ten.

Maryland let a 14-point lead dwindle to 71-70 before Smith swatted away a shot in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Haanif Cheatham scored 20 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 for Nebraska, which has lost nine straight and is 0-9 on the road.