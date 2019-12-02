Marcus Zegarowski Leads Bluejays

Marcus Zegarowski had the best game of his college career last Friday night in Las Vegas. The Creighton sophomore scored a career high 32 points, in the 83-76 win over 12th-ranked Texas Tech.

Marcus said: "You know we had a short hour of prep before the game our coaching staff did a great job of putting us in position to be successful against Texas Tech, it was a great team win. I was just really focused on getting the win, it was a high grade first half, it was gutsy win just really happy we got the win."

Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott said: "He was outstanding especially coming off a game the night before where he wasn't happy with his performance at either end of the floor. He just feels better this year I think with the off-season surgery with his hips, that we can do more practice time working on his game. I think his body feels better, obviously he has always been a great shooter, he led the Big East in 3-point shooting a year ago and he has got a lot of confidence, a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates.

The Jays host Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at 7:30 at CHI Health Center. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.