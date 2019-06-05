MLB Draft Selects Six Bluejays

After hearing the names of junior Will Robertson, Isaac Collins and Jake Holton go on Tuesday, three more members of the Creighton Baseball roster got the call on Wednesday, June 5th as seniors Mitch Ragan, Jack Strunc and Denson Hull each were selected during the final day of the MLB Draft.

The six selections in a single draft ties for the second most in Creighton history as the 1991 team also had six taken in the MLB Draft. The Bluejay record for draft picks in one season was set in 1993 when Creighton saw seven players drafted.

Ragan was the first Bluejay to go on Wednesday, getting selected by the New York Mets in the 15th round with the 448th overall pick. The BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year, Mitch closed the 2019 season with an 8-3 record, tossing 99.1 innings over 17 starts. Ragan posted a 4.17 ERA, allowing just 18 walks and striking out 95. Ragan was an All-BIG EAST First Team selection and the Bluejays' ace.

Strunc went to the Miami Marlins in the 25th round with the overall 741st pick. The Creighton shortstop delivered his best performances in the postseason for the Bluejays, earning the Jack Kaiser Most Outstanding Player award during the BIG EAST Tournament and was selected to the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team. Strunc started and played every inning at shortstop for Creighton this season, hitting .294 with a team-leading 20 doubles. He closed the year with four home runs, including a grand slam in the BIG EAST Championship game and two in the Regional Final against Michigan as well as 34 RBI.

Hull was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 28th round with the 842nd overall pick. In his second season at Creighton, Denson made 19 appearances and 18 starts. He tossed a combined 72 innings, striking out 58 as he earned All-BIG EAST Second Team honors.