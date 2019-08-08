Longtime Westside Coach Bob Greco Retires

Bob Greco built a dynasty on the diamond at Westside High School. The longtime coach for the Warriors won seven state baseball championships and six state legion titles. He also led Westside to five state runner-up finishes. After 26 seasons, Greco has decided to retire.

Greco said: "You know I decided to quit teaching this past year I thought timing wise it would be nice to make it a clean break and allow someone else to come in and coach. I told Tom all along I don't want to hang on and I think this would be a nice opportunity for somebody else."

Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman said: "He is probably one of the best coaches or coach I have ever worked with, he is just the most humble guy, never about him, that is one thing you just love to see, all about the kids."

Greco began teaching at Westside High School in 1997, where he taught mathematics for 22 years until his retirement from teaching in May. He retires with an overall career record of 573-227, and of his 26 seasons, made the state tournament 21 times.

Among Greco’s most notable professional athletes from Westside: Jake Meyers (Houston Astros), Darin Ruf (Philadelphia Phillies) and Matt Waldron (Cleveland Indians). Greco and his 1999 Westside team were named to the Westside Athletic Hall of Fame last Spring, and he was selected to coach the 47th Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game in May.

Greco said: "I think in the beginning it was about me winning and I think I developed myself into caring more about the kids and making it more about them and more enjoyable for me.I love teasing the kids and having fun with them I will miss them the most."

Assistant Coach Steve Clark will take over as Interim Head Coach for the 2020 baseball season

