LSU Wins National Championship 42-25

LSU wins its fourth national championship, ends Clemson's 29-game winning streak with a 42-25 victory in the title game. The Tigers finished with a perfect record of 15-0.

No. 1 LSU extended its lead to 42-25 over No. 3 Clemson early in the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff championship game.

LSU scored more points against Clemson than any other team this season before Joe Burrow hit Terrace Marshall Jr. with a 24-yard TD pass.

Burrow was 31 of 49 passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns, giving him an NCAA record 61 in a season

Chase had nine catches for 221 yards and two TDs, while Thaddeus Moss also has two TD catches.

Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 37 for 234 yards and no touchdowns, but rushed for the opening score of the game.

