Kindergarten Teacher Julie Jernstrom Retires

WOWT6 Sports Director Ross Jernstrom celebrated his wife's retirement on Friday.

The final day for teachers in the Millard School District was on Friday. It was also the last day of school for the "Queen of Kindergarten" Julie Jernstrom, who is retiring.

The staff from Willowdale elementary school surprised Julie with a parade down her street in Millard. About 40 cars drove by her house honking and waving signs on her final day.

Julie has taught Kindergarten for 28 years at four schools. Saint Margaret Mary's, Christ the King, Norris elementary, and for the last 22 years at Willowdale school. She has been in education for a total of 37 years.

Just remember everything you need to know, you learned in Kindergarten.