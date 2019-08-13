Junior College Transfer Joins Huskers

The Nebraska Football team has gone through ten days of fall camp and they will have a new addition later this week.

Junior College transfer Jahkeem Green will join the Huskers, after playing defensive line at Highland Community College in Kansas the past two years.

Green was ranked as the sixth best defensive lineman in junior college. He stands 6'5" and 315 pounds. Green made 49 tackles as a freshman and 67 tackles last year. He also had seven tackles for losses.

Nebraska Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti said: "Once he gets with us we are going to try and use him as much as we can obviously we are not restricted by the 20-hour rule this is a great opportunity that he can catch up as much as he can close the gap on the guys first thing is to get himself in shape then he has got to learn the playbook and technique he has has a got a lot of work to do there are a lot of practices and meetings that he has missed but we have got everything to help him close the gap so he can help us, because he is big and athletic he is someone we can definitely use."