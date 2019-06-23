Johnny Rosenblatt Day at Werner Park

This time of year during the College World Series many reminisce about the days at Rosenblatt Stadium. The Omaha Storm Chasers have made it a tradition to honor Johnny Rosenblatt and his family during the month of June.

Also in attendance today was Branch Rickey's grandson Branch Rickey III, who is the President of the Pacific Coast League.

Rickey's grandfather is in the Baseball Hall of Fame and most famously known for signing Jackie Robinson to the Dodgers. He was also Michigan's Head Baseball Coach from 1910-1913.