Wide receiver J.D. Spielman has decided to transfer from Nebraska. Spielman put his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

Spielman was one of the most productive receivers for the Huskers. He put together three consecutive 800-yard receiving seasons for Nebraska.

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost said Spielman left the team in March for a health matter and would not be included in spring practice.

Spielman leaves Nebraska ranked third in career receptions and yards.