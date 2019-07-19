Iowa's Nate Stanley Leads Hawkeyes

Iowa's Nate Stanley is looking for a big senior season. The Hawkeye quarterback hopes to win the Big Ten Title.

Nate Stanley said: "You know last week it was just like I was getting my feet wet every single year its seems to go faster and faster just trying to take advantage of the opportunities I make some memories."

Stanley lost two of the his favorite target when Iowa's top two tight ends were picked in the first round of the NFL draft. But Stanley says the receiving corps is still strong.

Stanley said: "All the younger players have made great plays in our seven on sevens skills and drills, so there are a lot of guys that can step up and be threats."

Stanley has helped the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska the past two years, but this time he has to go Lincoln and beat the Huskers on their home turf.

Stanley said: "You know obviously they are a great program Coach Frost has done a great job with them, obviously a very competitive game last year that game is always competitive and we know that cause they are a great program so when it comes time for that game we are going to prepare for the game the best that we can right now we are focused on game one and what can we do between now and game one to be ready to play and put us in a position to battle for the Big ten West title against them."

The Heroes Trophy will be on the line on November 29th in Lincoln, when Iowa faces Nebraska..from the Big Ten Media days in Chicago I'm Ross Jernstrom 6 Sports.