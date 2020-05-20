Iowa Will Start Summer Sports on June 1st

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has given the green light to start High School Sports starting on Monday/June 1st. High School Baseball and Softball can start activities next month.

The first games can start on Monday/June 15th. Fans will also be permitted at games.

IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said:“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”

The IHSAA currently plans to conduct their state tournaments at their previously announced venues, with IGHSAU softball at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge and IHSAA baseball at Principal Park in Des Moines.