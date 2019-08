Iowa Western opened the 2019 season with a 36-14 win over Coffeyville Community College on Thursday night at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs. The Reivers scored 16 points in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.

Iowa Western's Brian Snead rushed for 101 yards and scored a piar of touchdowns in the win.

Iowa Western's next game is at Iowa Central on Saturday/August 31st.