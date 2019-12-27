Iowa Rolls Past USC 49-24 To Win Holiday Bowl

The 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes dominated 22nd-ranked USC 49-24 at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a record of 10-3. Iowa scored a season-high 49 points in the win over the Trojans.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named the Offensive MVP, after scoring three touchdowns. The Hawkeye wide receiver scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return, and a 12-yard reception. Iowa Defensive End AJ Epenesa was named the Defensive MVP of the Holiday Bowl.

This is the sixth 10-win season for Coach Kirk Ferentz in his 21 years at Iowa.