Iowa Coach Starts 21st Season in Big 10

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz is the dean of coaches in the Big Ten Conference. Coach Ferentz starts his 21st season with the Hawkeyes and a strong shot at the Big Ten Tittle.

Coach Ferentz said: "We have a chance, have an opportunity, and that's the first thing you have to do is put yourself in position to be competitive. Then once you get to that spot, then it's a matter of just handling all the little things well. If we're not moving forward, we're going to have a hard time being successful. If our players understand that and we do a good job as coaches, we understand that, then at least we give ourselves a chance to maybe be competitive when it all counts."

Ferentz has a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who enters his third season as a starter. Stanley has thrown 52 touchdown passes over the past two years.

Coach Ferentz said:"He's done a good job for two seasons for us. You hope all of your players are improving, and I think it's really critical on any football team if your best guys aren't improving or if they're not playing their best, you're not going to have a good football team, and Nate embraces that. He can't wait to play this year, I'm sure. "

Iowa has dominated their rivalry with Nebraska in recent years. The Hawkeyes have won the last four games against the Huskers. Ferentz expects another crucial matchup in November.

Coach Ferentz said:"It's been a good, good series, and they've done a tremendous job in a short amount of time, and they're going to be a really tough team. I know that."

Iowa lost several key players to the NFL and face a tough schedule on the road this fall. But Coach Ferentz has found a way to win in the conference. From the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. I'm Ross Jernstrom 6 Sports."