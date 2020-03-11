Indiana Ends Nebraska Basketball Season / Coach Hoiberg Sick

The long and frustrating season has come to end for the Nebraska Basketball team. Indiana beat the Huskers 89-64 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg left the game in the final minutes and was not feeling well. He was taken to a local hospital emergency room.

Nebraska assistant coach Doc Sadler finished the game on the bench, while Hoiberg left for the locker room. Hoiberg did not attend the postgame news conference. The Husker basketball team finally left the locker room about one hour after the game ended.

Two Husker football players, quarterback Noah Vedral and offensive tackle Brant Banks played in the final minutes of the game, however they did not score.

The Huskers lost their 17th-game in a row and ended the season with a record of 7-25.

