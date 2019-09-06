Huskers take on Colorado Buffaloes in Nebraska's first away game of 2019

By  | 
Updated: Fri 5:46 PM, Sep 06, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (WOWT) -- Following a hard-fought, season-opener victory at home against South Alabama last week, the Huskers first away game is set for Saturday afternoon as Nebraska prepares to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: The game is being televised on Fox and broadcast on the Husker Radio Network.

PREVIEW: Coach Frost's Thursday update | Offense | Defense

LIVEBLOG: Get real-time updates below as the game unfolds.

Game updates


PREGAME


Watch for live updates here as game day activities get under way in Boulder.

Liveblog



 