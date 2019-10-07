Huskers ride dramatic win momentum in preps for Minnesota

Riding the rising Big Red tide that surged from Lane McCallum's toe last Saturday the Huskers take their 13-10 win over Northwestern into a week of preparation for a road trip to face an undefeated Minnesota.

McCallum put the winning points on the board as time expired Saturday snapping the 10-10 tie and earning an exalted exit from the field as Nebraska chalked up the win.

Coach Scott Frost joked in his post-game news conference, "I could have jumped as high as he kicked that, but it got through."

The win pushed the Huskers to a 4-2 overall record that they'll pack with their Big Ten 2-1 for the trek to Minnesota this week.

The Gophers are coming off a 40 -17 homecoming victory over the Illini running their season record to 5-0.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Coach Frost will have one last check of the rear view mirror and set his sights on Saturday as he meets with the media Monday afternoon.