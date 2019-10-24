Huskers return to action against Indiana on Saturday

The Huskers will get the Big Ten wheels turning again on Saturday as they host Indiana in Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week with a kickoff set for 2:30.

The Big Red crew will bring a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 conference mark to the game.

The Huskers dropped a 34-7 contest at Minnesota on Oct. 12, prior to a bye week. Nebraska will look to get back on track at home, where the Huskers have won seven of their past eight games dating back to last season.

Indiana rolls into Lincoln with a 5-2 record, including 2-2 in conference. The Hoosiers are coming off a 34-28 victory at Maryland on Saturday.

Indiana comes equipped with an air assault that averages more than 300 yards a game and they back that up with a defense that's allowed just 297 yards and about 21 points per game.

Husker Coach Scott Frost looks ahead to the game in his weekly Thursday news conference around 10:45 a.m.

Saturday's contest will be televised by BTN.