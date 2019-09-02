Huskers meet with the media at 1 p.m.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going mobile this week to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the first road game of the 2019 season.

Kickoff between the former conference rivals is set for 2:30 Central at CU's Folsom Field.

Nebraska heads to Colorado riding the lift of a 35-21 win over South Alabama in the season opener last Saturday.

The Huskers relied on an opportunistic defense and special teams for the win. Nebraska reached the end zone on an interception return, fumble return and punt return to overcome a sluggish offensive performance on opening day.

Husker players meet the media today at 1 p.m. with Coach Frost scheduled to take the podium at 1:30.