Huskers Fighting for Reps at Practice

6 Sports Bri Mellon:

"Hey guys day four of fall camp wrapped up this morning. Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander said that the Husker look drastically different at this point in fall camp than they did a year ago. He also said he's been extremely impressed with the focus level of the players saying there has been no wandering eyes and everyone is paying attention the coaches."

Erik Chinander - Defensive Coordinator, Nebraska Football:

"Dramatically different, to me the hardest part in football is to dial in, in walk through's, teach periods and meetings. Guys know this is competition, there's young guys in here that can take my job. Young guys know I need to be locked in if I want to take that job and get the reps so I think the focus has been really good."

6 Sports Bri Mellon:

"I asked Coach Chinander which offensive player has been challenging the defense the most during fall camp."

Erik Chinander - Defensive Coordinator, Nebraska Football:

"Well, the guy with the football every snap is pretty good as you guys know. Adrian Martinez has been given us a lot of problems. Wandale Robinson has given us a lot of problems, that guy is pretty special. I don't know exactly what his role is going to be or how he's been doing, because I don't coach on that side of the ball but when he gets that ball in space it's a problem right now."

