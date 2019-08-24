Huskers Vote on Team Captains

On Saturday Nebraska's football team announced the four captains for the 2019 season. Two captains on offense and two on defense.

Head Coach Scott Frost said on Friday that unlike last season the team doesn't have a lot of seniors, so he expected younger class-men to be in the mix.

The team voted and the two offensive captains will be sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and junior lineman Matt Farniok.

The two defensive captains will be senior linemen Darrrion Daniels and senior linebacker Mohamed Barry.