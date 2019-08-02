Huskers Start Fall Camp

The Nebraska Football team started fall cap on Friday. The Huskers will hold 26 practices over this month, until the season opener on August 31st.

Nebraska returns 7 starters on offense and 7 starters on defense.

Head Coach Scott Frost was asked what he wants to see from his team in practice.

Coach Frost said: ""I want this team to prove that it can be tough. We have some tough guys on the team, for sure. We have some other guys that I think are going to be tough. We have some young guys that still have to prove it. To win in this league you have to be tough and you have to be physical. I think our talent level, our speed, our strength, all those things are going to be considerably better this year, but it doesn't matter if you don't go hit somebody in the face on the field. We need to block and tackle with that kind of mentality."