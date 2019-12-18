Huskers Sign Top 20 Recruiting Class

Nebraska is expected to sign 22 scholarship players on National Signing Day. The Huskers are also expected to get 19 Walk-On commits. Rivals.com currently ranks Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class 18th in the nation. ESPN has Nebraska ranked 22nd in the country.
Here are the current players, who have signed National Letters of Intent with Nebraska today at 10:30am.
Marquis Black DL 6/4 280
Jimari Butler DE 6/5 210
Niko Cooper DE 6/5 225
Henry Gray DB 6/1 180
Keyshawn Greene LB 6/3 195
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6/5 250
Nash Hutmacher DT 6/4 305
Tamon Lynum DB 6/3 180
Omar Manning WR 6/2 215
Eteva Mauga-Clements LB 6/2 220
Sevion Morrison RB 6/1 200
William Nixon WR 5/11 185
Marvin Scott RB 5/9 195
Logan Smothers QB 6/2 180
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost will hold a news conference at 3:00pm today. You can see it streamed live on wowt.com.