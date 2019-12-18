Huskers Sign Top 20 Recruiting Class

Nebraska is expected to sign 22 scholarship players on National Signing Day. The Huskers are also expected to get 19 Walk-On commits. Rivals.com currently ranks Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class 18th in the nation. ESPN has Nebraska ranked 22nd in the country.

Here are the current players, who have signed National Letters of Intent with Nebraska today at 10:30am.

Marquis Black DL 6/4 280

Jimari Butler DE 6/5 210

Niko Cooper DE 6/5 225

Henry Gray DB 6/1 180

Keyshawn Greene LB 6/3 195

Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6/5 250

Nash Hutmacher DT 6/4 305

Tamon Lynum DB 6/3 180

Omar Manning WR 6/2 215

Eteva Mauga-Clements LB 6/2 220

Sevion Morrison RB 6/1 200

William Nixon WR 5/11 185

Marvin Scott RB 5/9 195

Logan Smothers QB 6/2 180

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost will hold a news conference at 3:00pm today. You can see it streamed live on wowt.com.